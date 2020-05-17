Barcelona to have training sessions with up to 10 players from Monday

Barcelona [Spain], May 17 (ANI): Barcelona has confirmed that the club is set to have training sessions with up to 10 players from Monday.

"Another step forward in training for Barca. From May 18 the clubs in La Liga will enter into phase 3 of training. In this phase training sessions of up to 10 players are allowed as the Club has been informed by La Liga," the club said in a statement.

Barcelona first-team players returned to individual training on May 8, following the protocols put in place by La Liga. The league has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The players during the first week of training have worked out individually in sessions of endurance and precision," the statement added.

German football league, Bundesliga, returned to action on Saturday. Many significant changes were witnessed during the Bundesliga's return. There were no customary handshakes before the start of the match as both teams came out to the playing field from different sides of the ground.

To maintain the social distancing norms, substitutes were sitting at 1.5m distance from each other with their masks on.

During the goal celebration, players did not come close to each other and they obeyed the Germany government's order of following physical distancing. (ANI)

