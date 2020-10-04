Bayern Munich announce signing of Marc Roca

Munich [Germany], October 4 (ANI): Bayern Munich on Sunday announced the signing of Marc Roca, who is making a move from Spanish side Espanyol.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2025.



"FC Bayern Munich have signed Marc Roca from Espanyol," the German club said in a statement.

Roca made 121 competitive appearances for Espanyol, scoring three goals. After signing a contract, the player said it is a "dream come true" moment for him.

"I'm very happy. This is a dream come true for me. I think FC Bayern is the best club in the world and has a strong tradition. I'm really looking forward to wearing the colours of this great club," the club's official website quoted Roca as saying. (ANI)

