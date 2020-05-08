Bayern Munich appoint Miroslav Klose as assistant coach

Munich [Germany], May 8 (ANI): Bayern Munich on Thursday announced the appointment of Miroslav Klose as the manager Hansi Flick's new assistant coach. He will be taking the charge from July 1, 2020.

The former Germany striker's contract will run until June 30, 2021. The club also announced that Danny Rohl's contract as assistant coach will be extended to June 30, 2023.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his elation over the appointment of Klose terming the latter as "most successful German striker".

"We are very happy that Miro has decided to take this step from the FC Bayern Campus to the first team. He is the most successful German striker of the last 15 - 20 years. I am convinced that our strikers in particular will benefit from him being there as a coach. Miro was also Hansi Flick's preferred candidate," the club's official website quoted Rummenigge as saying.

Reflecting on the appointment, Klose said he is looking forward to the task.

"It feels very good, I'm very much looking forward to the task. Hansi Flick and I have known each other very well since our years together in the German national team. We trust each other, both professionally and personally. For me, this is the next step in my career as a coach. I hope that I can use my experience to make an important contribution in helping FC Bayern achieve our sporting goals," Klose said.

German football Association (DFL) on Thursday announced that Bundesliga will return to action on May 16. (ANI)

