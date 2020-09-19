Bayern Munich hungry despite last season's treble: Leroy Sane after 8-0 win over Schalke

Munich [Germany], September 19 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane said that his team is still hungry despite last season's treble.

Sane's comments came after the club secured a commanding 8-0 win over Schalke in the Bundesliga opener on Saturday.

"I'm very happy. The team was already top last year with very good players and very good cohesiveness. The boys are still hungry, even though they won the treble," the club's official website quoted Sane as saying.



Last month, Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final. With that, Bayern Munich became treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

Reflecting on the victory against Schalke, Sane said: "To start off like that at home against Schalke is great. It felt very good to finally play football together with the boys. It was a very good day, a good game, many goals. We didn't ease off at all. Of course, I want to go full throttle, but I'm not quite at 100 percent yet. I always want to give my best, help the team play well and win."

Bayern Munich will next take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final on September 25. (ANI)

