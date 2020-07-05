Bayern Munich lift DFB-Pokal title after win over Bayer Leverkusen

Berlin [Germany], July 5 (ANI): Bayern Munich lifted the DFB-Pokal title after defeating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the final here on Saturday.

David Alaba's outstanding free-kick handed Bayern an early lead and Serge Gnabry then doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Consolidating Bayern Munich's position in the match, Robert Lewandowski netted a goal in the 59th minute. However, Sven Bender was able to cut the deficit just after four minutes as he scored Bayer Leverkusen's first goal.

Lewandowski then again handed Munich a three-goal lead with a goal in the 89th minute. Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz was managed to score a goal after he successfully converted a penalty but it was not enough to stop Bayern Munich from lifting the title.

With this victory, Bayern Munich celebrated their 20th DFB Cup triumph after sealing their 30th German championship title in June.

Hansi Flick, the manager of Bayern Munich, has now won the German double both as a player and as a coach. Previously, only Niko Kovac had succeeded in doing so - last year, also with Bayern Munich. (ANI)

