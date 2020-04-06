Bayern Munich players to return to training in 'small groups'

Munich [Germany], April 6 (ANI): The German club Bayern Munich has confirmed that its first team will return to training in 'small groups' on Monday.

"The FC Bayern Munich first team will return to training at Sabener Strasse in small groups from Monday, 6 April. This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed. The DFL had previously recommended a break in training until Sunday, 5 April," the club said in a statement.

The club further stated that no member of the public will be present during the training sessions and urged fans to follow the instructions of the authorities.

"Training will take place with no members of the public present. In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the FC Bayern training ground," the statement read.

The Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) on March 25 announced the postponement of Bundesliga until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

