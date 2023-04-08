Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery turns 40

Boulogne [France], April 7 (ANI): Former French national and Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery turns 40 today. The Frenchman has left a huge legacy behind after announcing his retirement in October 2022.

In his decorated career, Ribery has won almost every single trophy that has crossed his path. He was a part of the French squad that went on to play in the finals of the 2006 World Cup but ended up losing against Italy.

The French wizard spent most of his career with the German Giants Bayern Munich and ended up with 23 titles in his trophy cabinet. In 2013 he almost claimed a Ballon d Or for himself but he was denied by the Portuguese goal-scoring sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even after suffering a serious head wound in a car accident at the age of two, Ribery still went on to make his dreams into a reality. He was rushed to the hospital and recieved 100 stitches. This accident became the defining moment of his life. Even after suffering from taunts from various people those scars on his face gave him strength when things got rough.

He defied the odds and made a name and career for himself in the world of football. With his partner in crime Arjen Robben, Ribery formed one of the most feared attacking duos in the entire history of football 'Robbery'. This do was born in August 2009 and they went on to conquer Germany as well as Europe during their playing days.



His days with Bayern ended on 18 May 2019 as he came on as a substitute on the last matchday of the 2018/19 season. Bayern registered a thumping victory against Frankfurt (5-1), but it was Ribery who stole the limelight after scoring the Goal of the Season. He danced around Frankfurt's defence before finishing the play with a chip over the head of the keeper.

Bayern Munich, Ligue 1 and Fiorentina came forward to wish the Frenchman his 40th birthday.

KAISER FRANCK



Happy Birthday to France football legend @FranckRibery! pic.twitter.com/WagRgzgjMV — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 7, 2023



Ribery is currently enjoying his retirement and he hasn't revealed his future plans. It will be interesting to see his next chapter in the football world. (ANI)