BDFA Super Divison: FC Bengaluru United beat Bangalore United FC 3-0

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United recorded their seventh win on the trot with a 3-0 victory over Bangalore United FC in the ongoing BDFA Super Division League on Tuesday.

Luka Majcen scored a brace while Batskhemlang Thangkhiew chipped in with an early goal as the defending champions shone with a clinical performance under sunny skies at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Both teams started slowly, but it wasn't long before FC Bengaluru United hit their stride. In the 9th minute, Ashraf Mondal's long ball to Bedashwor Singh was passed to Kynsailang Khongsit whose cross to Batskhemlang was neatly chested by him into the right bottom corner of the goal to put FC Bengaluru United 1-0 up.



That goal spurred FC Bengaluru United; they started to attack with greater consistency. Their efforts paid off in the 25th minute - Kynsailang's cross to Luka was cheekily backheeled by the Slovenian striker to push FC Bengaluru United up 2-0.

FC Bengaluru United continued to attack in the second half, while not allowing BUFC to push through with any of their half chances. The defending champions were quick on the counterattack, with BUFC unable to penetrate the FC Bengaluru United defense.

In the 58th minute, a smart run from the half-line was set up smartly for Luka to score FC Bengaluru United's third goal of the match and seal a well-deserved win for them. (ANI)

