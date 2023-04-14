Been determined to win my place back: Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh played an impressive cameo off the bench during his side's 2-0 win over RoundGlass Punjab FC in the Super Cup 2023 at the EMS Corporation Stadium, in Kozhikode, on Wednesday.

Udanta was a constant threat down the right flank after he came on in the second half. He scored just 21 minutes after coming on, firing a header from close range on the rebound after Pablo Perez's headed attempt was initially saved by keeper Kiran Limbu. Udanta, who has been fighting hard for a place in Bengaluru FC's playing eleven revealed he was looking forward to showcasing his potential.

"I was not in the first XI, so I've been determined to win my place back. I've been giving my best in every training session, and waiting for my turn to show that I can do well," Udanta said in an interview to AIFF.com on Friday.

"I got my chance against RoundGlass Punjab, and was eager to prove myself. I'm quite happy with the performance that I put in. I was able to help my team and also scored the winning goal, so it felt good," he added.



Udanta also supplied the pass for Javi Hernandez, who was then brought down in the box late into the game. The Spaniard coolly converted from the spot, scoring his second goal in as many games. However, it was a hard-fought victory for the Blues, who had to toil hard for a win against the defending I-League champions.

"It was a very tight game, and eventually we scored the first goal. We had to pace ourselves, as you can't go for every ball in a high intensity game. We tried our best to keep the ball and stay mentally calm till the end, and eventually saw through the match," said Udanta.

The Super Cup presents a chance for ISL clubs to claim a spot in the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage as the winners of the competition will battle it out against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Club Playoffs for a place in the continental stage. The Blues will be hoping to go all the way after reaching the remarkable ISL 2022-23 season, where they finished as finalists.

"After we lost in the final, we worked hard to prepare for the Super Cup, and our focus right now is to reach the semi-finals. We also have a qualifying spot for the AFC Cup at stake here, and we are all very motivated to play at the continental level," Udanta revealed.

"We've had good runs in the AFC Cup before, and we want to be at that level once again. Every game is important for us if we want to go all the way," he added. (ANI)

