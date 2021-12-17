Being first I-League club from our state is big responsibility, says RUFC Director Saroha

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): After a triumphant campaign in the I-League Qualifiers, Rajasthan United Football Club (RUFC) have not basked in that glory for long, instead preferring to get their squad up to speed for the rigours of the upcoming season.

In what can only be called an eye-catching summer recruitment drive, RUFC have added quality in each department, with a sprinkle of stardust on top in the form of Marcelinho and former Mohun Bagan and TRAU winger Komron Tursunov.

"Obviously, we want to win the Hero I-League title as debutants and create history just like we did in the qualifiers. We also understand it is not that easy but also not impossible," said club director Kamal Singh Saroha as per an I-League release.



The state of Rajasthan has never had a team at this level and Saroha feels that a successful season will build on improving the football culture in Rajasthan.

"Winning the Hero I-League Qualifiers and getting into the prestigious Hero I-League was a dream come true for not only all of us but also for each and every football player and fans of Rajasthan," he said.

"The local players now know the platform or the pathway by which they can realize their dreams of becoming professional footballers and also getting scouted for the Indian National Team on the basis of their performance in the league," added Saroha.

Rajasthan United FC will begin their Hero I-League campaign against RoundGlass Punjab FC on December 26. (ANI)

