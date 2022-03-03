Belarus teams to play on neutral ground in UEFA competitions

Zurich [Switzerland], March 3 (ANI): Following Russia's military operations in Ukraine, UEFA has announced that the teams from Belarus will be playing on neutral grounds.

"The UEFA Executive Committee met today and decided that all Belarusian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues with immediate effect. Furthermore, no spectators shall attend matches in which the teams from Belarus feature as host," stated UEFA in an official statement.

"The UEFA Executive Committee will convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary," stated further.



Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been canceled, including the Russian Grand Prix.

The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris.

UEFA and FIFA have also barred Russia from international football until further notice. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." (ANI)

