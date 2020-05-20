Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez signs contract extension

Brussels [Belgium], May 20 (ANI): Belgium football team's head coach Roberto Martinez has signed a new contract that will see him remain in charge through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Roberto Martinez has extended his contract for two years and will remain through the 2022 World Cup. His contract as technical director was also extended to that date," the Royal Belgium Football Association (RBFA) said in a statement.

"This allows Roberto Martinez to continue his work, lay the foundation for the future of Belgian football and train his successor to take over as technical director after the 2022 World Cup," the statement added.

Commenting on the contract extension, Martinez said he is 'happy and proud', adding that the next two and a half years will be very intense for the national team.

"Because of the EURO 2020 postponement, we could not possibly end our collaboration already now. The RBFA has an ambitious plan that I look forward to with great enthusiasm, both in the short and long term," Martinez said.

"The next two and a half years will be very intense for our national team, with the European Championship, Nations League, 2020 World Cup qualifying matches and the World Cup in Qatar itself. I can only be happy and proud that I can continue working and prepare the future of Belgian football," he added. (ANI)

