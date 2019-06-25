Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar

Belletti feels it's time for Neymar to decide his future

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:19 IST

Leeds [UK], June 25 (ANI): Amid all the speculations regarding Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar's transfer, former Barcelona defender Juliano Belletti feels that it is the moment for the 27-year-old to decide his future.
"A lot has been said about Neymar. I know hardly anything about this. For him, it is the moment to decide. He has to be very calm with his family to take the best decision," Goal.com quoted Belletti as saying.
Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 from Barcelona and after two seasons with the club, he failed to change fortunes of the club. However, the club managed to win the Ligue 1 title after they finished the tournament with 91 points, 16 points ahead of the second-positioned LOSC.
Currently, the Brazilian international is recovering from an ankle injury which he picked during Brazil's friendly match against Qatar.
Moreover, due to the injury, Neymar was ruled out of the ongoing Copa America. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:47 IST

Philippe Coutinho uncertain about future

Leeds [UK], June 25 (ANI): Amid all the speculation regarding Barcelona exit, attacker Philippe Coutinho said he does not know anything about his future.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:39 IST

Bangladesh 'capable enough' to beat India: Shakib Al Hasan

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI): After securing a massive 62-run victory against Afghanistan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Ahsan stated that they are 'capable enough' to beat India, their upcoming opponents in the ongoing World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:43 IST

Naib feels poor fielding took match away from them against Bangladesh

London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib believes that it was their sluggish fielding which thwarted them from winning their first game in the ongoing World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:27 IST

36 years of India's maiden World Cup title

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): On this day in the year 1983, India lifted their first ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's. It is now 36 years to India's triumphant in the World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:34 IST

'It's been lack of execution': David Miller on his WC performance

Cape Town [South Africa], June 25 (ANI): South Africa batsman David Miller did some self-evaluation regarding his performance in the World Cup as he said there had been lack of execution due to which he failed to give out big performances.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:07 IST

New Delhi: Triumphant Indian women's hockey team returns after...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A triumphant Indian women's hockey team landed in New Delhi on Tuesday after winning the FIH Women's Series Finals in Japan against the host country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:57 IST

CWC'19: Shakib keeps Bangladesh's semis hopes alive, Tigers beat...

Southampton [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): Shakib Al Hasan's all-round performance helped Bangladesh to keep their semi-finals dream alive as the team defeated Afghanistan by 62 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:10 IST

Milan-Cortina to host Winter Olympics 2026

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jun 24 (ANI): Italian cities Milan and Cortina will host the Olympic Winter Games 2026.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 21:47 IST

I-League clubs issue joint statement, threaten to move court against AIFF

Leeds [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): Seven I-League clubs on Monday issued a joint statement, threatening to move court against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) if they announce Indian Super League (ISL) as the top tier of Indian domestic club football system.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:15 IST

Spectators can do whatever they want: England skipper Eoin Morgan

London [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday said that the crowd can do whatever they want in the team's match against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:05 IST

Russell ruled out of CWC'19, Ambris called as replacement

Dubai [UAE], Jun 24 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup owing to an injury to his left knee.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:43 IST

CWC'19: Arjun Tendulkar helps England prepare against Aussies

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun on Monday helped England prepare for their World Cup clash against arch-rivals Australia, scheduled for June 25 at the Lord's.

Read More
iocl