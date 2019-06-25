Belletti feels it's time for Neymar to decide his future

Leeds [UK], June 25 (ANI): Amid all the speculations regarding Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar's transfer, former Barcelona defender Juliano Belletti feels that it is the moment for the 27-year-old to decide his future.

"A lot has been said about Neymar. I know hardly anything about this. For him, it is the moment to decide. He has to be very calm with his family to take the best decision," Goal.com quoted Belletti as saying.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 from Barcelona and after two seasons with the club, he failed to change fortunes of the club. However, the club managed to win the Ligue 1 title after they finished the tournament with 91 points, 16 points ahead of the second-positioned LOSC.

Currently, the Brazilian international is recovering from an ankle injury which he picked during Brazil's friendly match against Qatar.

Moreover, due to the injury, Neymar was ruled out of the ongoing Copa America. (ANI)

