Bengaluru FC bounces back with hard-fought win against Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium thanks to a goal from Danish Farooq in the fifth minute.

Opportunities were present on both sides of the field but the Red Miners struggled inside the Bengaluru FC area and the Blues occasionally rattled the woodwork of the Jamshedpur FC side as per the ISL website.

The only alteration made by the hosts was the substitution of Parag Shrivas for Prabir Das. Three alterations were made by the guests. The most important of them all was the forced match in which Pratik Chaudhari was brought in to play against his old team in place of the suspended Peter Hartley. Jitendra Singh replaced Germanpreet Singh on the squad, which he had previously left.

Bengaluru FC scored their opening goal five minutes into the game. Before launching a ball early in the direction of Farooq, Roy Krishna ran down the right wing. From the edge of the area, the midfielder took a touch before putting it past the goalkeeper at the near post.



Krishna sprinted into the area five minutes after the goal and fired a low shot toward the far post. The Fijian's attempt was diverted in the opposite direction for a corner that had little effect. Ishan Pandita received Jay Thomas' throw-in from the right wing in the 19th minute, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu deflected his sliced effort onto the post.

Hernandez had a few chances a few minutes into the second half. In the first one, Yadav blocked his weak shot from the edge of the box. A short while later, the Spaniard unleashed another shot from the same location, but this time just connected with the post.

Pandita had two good opportunities inside the box five minutes after the hour mark. A promising ball was thrown in from the right flank by Jitendra Singh. Daniel Chukwu, a substitute, headed it in the direction of Pandita, who then missed with a wide shot.

Harry Sawyer then went past Shrivas and played the ball into the box, where Pandita was completely unmarked. However, the 24-year-old's attempt did not make the desired contact with the ball, summarising the evening for the Red Miners.

The win sees Bengaluru FC leapfrog East Bengal FC and move into eighth place. The Blues will host Hyderabad FC in their next game on December 23, Friday. Jamshedpur FC remains tenth with four points. The Red Miners will return home to host FC Goa on December 22, Thursday. (ANI)

