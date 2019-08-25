Midfielder Raphael Augusto (Photo/Bengaluru FC Twitter)
Midfielder Raphael Augusto (Photo/Bengaluru FC Twitter)

Bengaluru FC sign Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:16 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC on Saturday signed Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto on a two-year deal with the club till the end of the 2020-21 season.
Augusto, a native of Rio de Janeiro, becomes the sixth foreigner on Carles Cuadrat's roster as Bengaluru begin their ISL title-defence on October 21 at home against NorthEast United.
The twenty-eight-year-old joins Bengaluru on the back of four seasons with Chennaiyin FC, with whom he has won the league twice. He also becomes the first Brazilian to wear the Bengaluru jersey.
"I am so happy to sign for a big team like Bengaluru FC. I was amazed in the manner in which the club fought tooth and nail to win the championship last season, and it's a good feeling to be a part of that team now," Augusto said in a press release.
"Bengaluru have a very good coach, a good set of players and some amazing fans and I'm sure together, all of us can win more titles for the club," he added.
A midfielder with his fair share of flair, Augusto has an imposing presence on the pitch and his technical nous in the middle of the park stands out. The Blues' latest addition will only go on to strengthen an already solid midfield that comprises Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.
Bengaluru boss, Cuadrat was all praise for Augusto. "I'd like to welcome Raphael, who is a two-time league winner, to the squad. We're all aware of and have seen the kind of talent he possesses. The onus is now on us to get the best out of an exceptional player like Raphael," Cuadrat said.
"We have a season that also includes Asian competition and a title-defence, and it's going to take experience, talent and hard work to make it a successful one. I believe that Raphael brings all three attributes to the dressing room," he added.
In his spell with Chennai, Augusto turned out 68 times for the club and scored seven goals. He becomes Bengaluru's fifth new signing ahead of the season after the Blues got on board Manuel Onwu, Lyngdoh, Suresh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Gill. (ANI)

