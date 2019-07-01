Benitez reveals reason for leaving Newcastle

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on Monday said he does not share the same vision with those at the top of the club and thus, is disassociating with them.

"From winning the Championship to our two seasons in the Premier League, fans, staff and players have all been United. I wanted to stay, but I didn't just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project. Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the Club did not share the same vision," Benitez wrote in a message that he posted on Twitter.

Benitez's contract with the club expired on June 30. Benitez thanked the Newcastle's fans and everyone associated with the club.



"Dear NUFC fans, Thank you for three fantastic, exciting and, at times, challenging years. Thank you to everyone at the Club who has helped the team and of course to the fine players who grew and fought with us and to the staff (one of the best I have ever shared time with)," the message read.

Benitez concluded his message, saying: "I'm very sad about that, but I do not regret for one moment my decision to come to Tyneside and I'm very proud of what we achieved together. I will always have you in my heart. Best of luck for the future. C'mon Toons!" (ANI)