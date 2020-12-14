Benzema becomes Real Madrid's all-time leading foreign appearance-maker

Madrid [Spain], December 13 (ANI): Karim Benzema on Sunday made his 528th appearance for Real Madrid during the club's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid. With this, the player moved ahead of Roberto Carlos (527) to become the foreign player with the most number of appearances for Real Madrid.

At the end of the game at the Di Stefano, club president Florentino Perez presented the two 'madridista' legends, Benzema and Carlos, with commemorative shirts featuring their respective appearance tallies.

Benzema, who joined the club in 2009, is now in his 12th campaign at Real Madrid. His impressive trophy haul features four Champions League trophies and Club World Cups apiece, three UEFA Super Cups, a trio of league titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and three Spanish Super Cups.



During the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win. Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute, handing Real Madrid a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Jan Oblak scored an own goal which brought the scoreline to 2-0 and the match concluded on the same.

Another foreign player who has surpassed the 500-game mark for Real Madrid is Marcelo (515). The Brazilian is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo (438) and Alfredo Di Stefano (396).

In terms of the foreign player with the most victories to their name, Benzema tops that list (358) as well. The Frenchman lies ahead of Marcelo (352), Cristiano Ronaldo (316) and Roberto Carlos (301). (ANI)

