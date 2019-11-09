Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Benzema should definitely have a place in France's squad: Real Madrid coach Zidane

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:42 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 9 (ANI): Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that striker Karim Benzema should definitely feature in France's international football team and he questioned the thought process behind not featuring him on a regular basis.
His remarks came ahead of Real Madrid's match against Eibar in the ongoing La Liga.
Benzema has been one of Europe's leading strikers during a ten-year Madrid career, but he has not represented his country since 2015.
"He has always wanted to play for the French side. To be honest, I don't know exactly what is going on. But from a football point of view, he is the best. I think he should definitely have a place in the French national team. It is beyond my role here, but he should definitely be called up," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
Benzema scored his 50th Champions League goal for Madrid earlier this week and he surpassed Alfredo Di Stefano on the club's all-time list in the process.
This feat led Zidane to compare Benzema to Portugal's striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
"His numbers speak for themselves. Those that like football know he's a quality player. He's important for the team, for attacking...he does it very well. The only thing that's changed since Cristiano Ronaldo (left for Juventus) is that Karim is more mature. He's a father and, well, many things have happened lately which are reflected on the pitch," Zidane said.
"I am very happy for Karim. It is true that he has overtaken a legend of this club like Alfredo di Stefano. He's now like Cristiano Ronaldo in the history of this club. He is doing something amazing and we simply have to enjoy it and make the most of it," he added.
Real Madrid is currently placed at the third position in the La Liga standings and they take on Eibar next in the tournament later today. (ANI)

