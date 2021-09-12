Best 10-14 days of my career, says Arteta after Arsenal defeat Norwich City

London [UK], September 12 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is overjoyed with his side registering their first win of the Premier League season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his side's first goal of the ongoing Premier League season as Arsenal defeated Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday.

"I must say it has probably been the best 10-14 days I have ever had since I've been in football," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.



"You have to win football matches but it is a joy to watch how everyone was behaving around the context that we had around. I got pretty emotional to see that," he added.

Further talking about the match, Arteta said: "I think it is pretty difficult to see football and people maybe were expecting something, they want to go another road - try to transmit hate or whatever - it wasn't the case at all. So, thank you so much."

Aubameyang registered the goal for his side in the 66th minute of the game.

With this win, Arsenal has moved to the 16th place in the Premier League points table with three points from four games.

The Gunners will next lock horns against Burnley on Saturday, September 18. (ANI)

