Bibiano Fernandes: Objective is to test ourself ahead of AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): India U15 national team coach Bibiano Fernandes said that team will travel to Thailand to test themselves before the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers.

"Our objective of going there (Thailand) is to test ourselves against some quality opponents before the big test in September. The boys have been impressive so far as we have gotten some positive results of late. Now, it's the time to test ourselves and these good competitive matches would be the right platform for the boys," AIFF quoted Fernandes as saying before the team left for Bangkok.

Fernandes is expecting a string of good competitive matches in Thailand when the team travels for four preparatory matches before the AFC U-16 Championship qualifiers in September this year.

"Two years back, we had played a couple of friendly matches against Thai clubs and they were really helpful for our preparation. They are technically very sound and we can't expect anything less than a tough competition this time too," Fernandes said.

"Our preparation is going according to the plan. The team is shaping up well although we require fine-tuning closer to the qualifiers. A few boys who have had a good outing in the Hero Junior Youth league have joined after the exposure trip to Italy. Theis inclusion has strengthened the team further," he added.

The India U-15 National Team is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lionel Daryl, Aman Kumar Sahani, Mohit Singh Dhami.

Defenders: Paogoumang Singson, Shameek Caine Vas, Ranjan Soren, Amandeep, Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam, Halen Nongtdu, Anish Mazumder.

Midfielders: Satvik Sharma, Sibajit Singh Leimapokpam, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Aula Siba Prasad, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Ratanbi Singh Chaphamayum, Renedy Meitei Yumnam, Lalthangliana, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham.

Forwards: Himanshu Jangra, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Shubho Paul, Isac Zomuanpuia.

Under the guidance of head coach Bibiano Fernandes, U15 team will play the first match against Bangkok Glass FC on July 30, followed by three other matches against Muang Thong FC on August 4, Chonburi on August 6 and Assumption United FC on August 9 respectively. (ANI)

