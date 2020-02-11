Billy Gilmour elated after moving to Chelsea's senior squad permanently

London [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Chelsea's Billy Gilmour, who has officially moved into the club's first team, expressed elation saying that it is a 'massive moment' for him.

"It is a massive moment for me and I am really happy," the club's official website quoted Gilmour as saying.

Gilmour has moved into the first-team dressing room on a permanent basis from the development squad.

The teenager midfielder said that club's manager Frank Lampard had told him that he will be moved with the first-team after the winter break.

"I went with the squad to Leicester and even though I wasn't involved, the gaffer pulled me afterwards to tell me that after the winter break I would be with the first-team permanently," Gilmour said.

"It's a dream come true for me. It's the first big step I think, moving into the first-team dressing room at a club like Chelsea. It's massive for me," he added. (ANI)

