Black Lives Matter protests: Sheffield United, Aston Villa players take a knee to send 'strong message' of unity

Birmingham [UK], June 18 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, players and coaching staff from Sheffield United and Aston Villa took a knee in order to send a 'strong message' of unity.

Premier League marked its resumption on Wednesday when Sheffield United played out a goalless draw against Aston Villa.

"Sheffield United and Aston Villa were proud to stand in solidarity with the actions of the players and coaching staff of both football clubs during the first ten seconds of tonight's Premier League fixture, expressing our collective support for the Black Lives Matter movement," Sheffield United said in a statement.

"In the first Premier League fixture of Project Restart both clubs hope that the act of 'taking a knee' will send a strong message of unity and amplify the many messages of support from Premier League players and the wider football family," the statement added.

'Black Lives Matter' protests started from the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Several footballers from Bundesliga also came in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' messages on their undershirt during a win over Paderborn.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee during a goal celebration as his side beat Union Berlin.

Also, Spanish club Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira on Monday urged people to start making "real changes" in the world after the player knelt down to celebrate a goal.

"We believe that 'taking a knee' at the start of the fixture and after the pre-match minute's silence, allowed both clubs to pay their respects to Covid-19 victims and to show the deep gratitude we all feel for our brave and selfless front-line workers," Sheffield United's statement added. (ANI)

