Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic tests positive for coronavirus

Bologna [Italy], Aug 23 (ANI): The Italian club Bologna FC on Sunday said that coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said Mihajlovic is 'completely asymptomatic' and will remain in isolation for the next two weeks.

"Having returned to Bologna on Friday, Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID-19. Our Coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines," the club said in a statement.

Bologna also said that youth players have tested negative while the first team players will undergo tests on Monday.

"The entire Primavera team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First Team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow,' the statement read.

Under Mihajlovic, Bologna had finished the 2019-2020 season of the Serie A on the 12th spot. (ANI)

