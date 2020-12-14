Borussia Dortmund sack head coach Lucien Favre

Dortmund [Germany], December 13 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund on Sunday sacked head coach Lucien Favre, a day after the club suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat against VfB Stuttgart in Bundesliga.

"Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre. The club would like to thank Lucien for his dedication and wish him success in his future," the club tweeted.

The German club also announced that assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season.



"Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season. Terzic's coaching team will be joined by Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo," the club said.

Borussia Dortmund currently holds the fifth spot on the Bundesliga table with 19 points from 11 games. Prior to the defeat against VfB Stuttgart, the club played out a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt and before that, they faced a 2-1 defeat against FC Koln. This means that the club has earned just one point from the last three matches that they have played in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund will now take on Werder on Wednesday. (ANI)

