Both Davies, Kabak have great attitude: Klopp

Liverpool [UK], February 13 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies have been taking big steps and they could be in line for making their debut for the club in Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Davies and Kabak had signed on with Liverpool in January this year but they have not featured for the club in any fixture yet.

"They have really thrown themselves into everything that is ahead of them, which is what a defender should do. Both Ben and Ozan are calm people, willing to learn, and have a great attitude. They are making big steps in adapting to the way we play. Again, that's important," said Klopp.



"We have still a clear way to defend, which is important. If both of them would be on the pitch then there are still nine players used to what we have done before. If two players do something completely different then that would lead to a strange situation. It's all good so far. Now we have to make a decision. We have to change again because of Fab, and now we will see which solution we will take," he added.

Liverpool is currently placed at the fourth spot in Premier League standings with 40 points from 23 matches. The side will clash against Leicester City later today.

On February 7, the Reds suffered a 4-1 defeat against table-toppers Manchester City and the match was headlined by the goalkeeping errors made by Alisson Becker.

Currently, there is just a one-point gap between last season's champions Liverpool and fifth-placed Chelsea, while Leicester currently sits three points ahead of Liverpool in the standings. (ANI)

