Braithwaite can fit into different tactical set-ups depending on clubs: Michael Pedersen

Leeds [UK], May 27 (ANI): Former Denmark international Michael Pedersen heaped praises on Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite saying he has the ability to fit into different playing formation depending on the clubs.

"We haven't seen Martin play a lot for Barca because of the corona break, but he is much more a Barca type of player than many may believe," Goal.com quoted Pedersen as saying.

Braithwaite has turned out three times in the Blaugrana, having a hand in two goals on debut off the bench in a 5-0 win over Eibar.

Pedersen helped transform Braithwaite from an unheralded youngster into a player who has featured at the highest level in both France and Spain.

"He has the tactical ability to fit into different tactical set-ups depending on the clubs he has represented in his career so far, and I know that he can play with a vision and anticipation in his game that is quite extraordinary," Pederson said.

"He is very good in that phase of the game, where he can see options that a lot of other players don't see, where he can create space for other players, which is quite rare, since most players focus on creating space for themselves," he added.

Pedersen, who is currently in charge of a highly successful Denmark Under-17 team, which have won 22 of their last 23 matches, including fixtures against England, Portugal and two against France, believes the deal is a very logical one, though, and he feels the 39-time capped attacker can prove his detractors wrong.

"His timing in his runs is amazing, and he anticipates the dangerous areas to attack into before they appear. Good players run into the danger areas as soon as they see them, but the best players spot the areas, then they wait with their run until the perfect moment with the maximum effect - that is football intelligence, and Martin has that ability. This is why he is a Barcelona player, in my opinion," Pederson said.

