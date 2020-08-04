Brandon Williams signs new contract with Manchester United

Manchester [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Manchester United on Tuesday announced that Brandon Williams has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

Williams, who joined the club at the age of seven, is one of 12 Academy graduates who have featured for the club in the Premier League this season.

The England Under-20 international has made 33 appearances for the first team.

After committing his future to the club, Williams said it is a really proud moment for him and his family.

"Signing this contract is another really proud moment for myself and my family. Having been at Manchester United since I was seven years old, it's genuinely a dream come true to be playing in the first team. It has taken a huge amount of hard work to reach this point and it has been really special for me to break through into the squad," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying.

"I've learned a lot throughout the season from the manager, his coaching staff and my team-mates and I want to repay the trust that they have all shown in me. I know that everyone at the club is working really hard every day to achieve success in the coming years and I am really excited to be a part of that," he added.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the new deal is a real testament to player's hard work and the progress that he has made.

"Brandon has had an excellent first season, so we are delighted that he has signed a new contract. This new deal is a real testament to his hard work and the progress that he has made since his debut. Brandon never looked back after stepping up from the Academy and, having come all the way through the system, he understands what it means to play for Manchester United," Solskjaer said. (ANI)

