Brendan Rodgers satisfied with Leicester City's performance as team defeat Arsenal

London [UK], October 26 (ANI): Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is satisfied with how his team performed against Arsenal to secure a 1-0 win during their Premier League match on Monday.

Rodgers said when playing an away match, teams have to deal with pressure and his side did that well.

"I thought we started the game well, first five or 10 minutes. We had good possession and then, of course, when you come away to play against any top team, you're going to have to deal with pressure," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.



"That's very, very important. You have to be able to work through that and play through it, and the players did that," he added.

Jamie Vardy netted the only goal scored in the match, in the 80th minute, to seal a win for Leicester City.

Rodgers further said: "Then, into the second half, our lines were even tighter, we were in a better start position for our pressure, and then we enjoyed a lot more of the ball and always looked a threat." (ANI)

