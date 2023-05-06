Brighton & Hove Albion announce signing of Joao Pedro from Watford

Brighton [United Kingdom], May 5 (ANI): Brighton & Hove Albion have managed to get the signatures of the Brazilian striker Joao Pedro from Watford.

Brighton announced the signing of the young attacker on their social media handle.

"We are delighted to announce that the club has agreed to sign forward Joao Pedro from Watford for undisclosed terms."

https://twitter.com/OfficialBHAFC/status/1654508753536835585?s=20

The 21-year-old forward has agreed to join the Seagulls when the summer transfer window opens.



The Brazilian has been given a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium after scoring 24 goals in 109 appearances for Watford, contributing 11 goals and four assists this season.

Brighton's technical director David Weir told the club's official website: "Joao has been a long-term target of ours, and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe.

"So, we are delighted to have reached an agreement with a key target for the club ahead of the summer window opening, and it is great for Joao that he can focus on the new season, with his immediate future settled."

"He's a brilliant young talent, technically very good, quick and with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well.

"He also has settled well here, with good experience of both the Premier League and Championship and more than 100 games for Watford."

"We are really looking forward to starting work with him in pre-season, here in the UK and when we travel to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series," David Weir said.

The Brazillian striker would be keen to make an impact in the new colours next season as Brighton are likely to finish in a spot which will allow them to feature in European competitions. Brighton currently sits on sixth position with 55 points in 32 games. (ANI)

