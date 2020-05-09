Bruno Fernandes adds 'extra dimension' to Manchester United: Jaap Stam

Leeds [UK], May 9 (ANI): Former Manchester United player Jaap Stam lauded Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes' abilities and said he adds 'extra dimension' to the team's attack.

Fernandes arrived from Sporting in January following a long-running transfer saga and hit the ground running, scoring three goals and providing four assists in his first nine games.

"There was a lot of talk about Ole when he came. He had that great run, then when he signed his contract and lost certain games people were a little bit sceptical about the choice," Goal.com quoted Stam as saying.

The 25-year-old was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February and has yet to taste defeat since arriving in England.

"Now you see players are getting used to the way of playing and by bringing in Fernandes, a quality player, it's given them that extra dimension of creativity going forward which makes it easier at times for other players to get on the ball and get into scoring positions," he added.



The 47-year-old said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is 'getting better and better' in the Premier League at the end of the season as the team remained unbeaten in their previous 11 games before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the English football season.

"So I'm delighted for Ole that it's getting better and better. Unfortunately for him, it's stopped now because for the last period of the season they were looking very good," Stam said.

Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

