Bruno Fernandes seeks improvement despite win over Newcastle United

Manchester [UK], October 18 (ANI): Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is happy with the club's win over Newcastle United but wants the players to "continue improving" their performances.

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United by 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

"After the goal we conceded, we played better but we need to improve. We can't concede as many goals as we have at the start of the season, and I think everyone agrees. The most important thing is that we win. We are happy for the game today," the club's official website quoted Fernandes as saying.



In the previous clash, Manchester United had suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Tottenham. Fernandes stressed that what happened against Tottenham cannot happen again.

"I think the team has big characters and big players. What happened against Tottenham can't happen again. We play for such a big club and such a big team. This club deserves better than that. Everyone needs to be better, starting with me, I need to look at myself first and then at what the group needs to do better," Fernandes said.

"Today it was perfect, after that defeat. I think we need to continue improving, don't concede goals, as I said before, and keep scoring," he added.

Manchester United will now take on Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League on October 21. (ANI)

