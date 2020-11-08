Bruno Fernandes was excellent against Everton, says Maguire

Manchester [UK], November 8 (ANI): Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has praised the efforts of Bruno Fernandes in the side's Premier League clash against Everton.

Manchester United had defeated Everton 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. With this win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moved to the 14th place in the Premier League standings.

"Bruno was excellent. He came under a little bit of stick on Wednesday night but he's a big character and a big leader. He's reacted brilliantly and does his talking on the pitch. I'm delighted he's got a couple of goals or whatever you want to call it, a goal or an assist," the official website of Manchester United quoted Maguire as saying.



Fernandes scored twice in the first half against Everton and in the end, he also setup Edinson Cavani goal in the match and as a result, United walked away with a 3-1 victory.

Fernandes had been the subject of criticism for his display in the shock 2-1 Champions League loss to Istanbul Basaksehir earlier this week.

Maguire is also confident in Cavani's ability to ease the striking burden in attack. The Uruguayan had arrived on a free transfer in October, having left PSG at the end of last season.

"He worked tirelessly up there and did the dirty work and he got his rewards right at the end. I think he's going to be a big player for us, he's going to score goals. He knows where the back of the net is and I've seen that in training a few times already. He's just getting up to speed in terms of his training and work rate but he's going to be a big player for us," said Maguire.

After the international break, United will face West Brom on November 21 and then the side will go into the Champions League to take on Basaksehir at Old Trafford. (ANI)

