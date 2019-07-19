Bryan Robson wants Paul Pogba to make his own decisions

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): As speculations are rife regarding Manchester United's Paul Pogba leaving the club, former player Bryan Robson is of the view that the 26-year-old should make his own decisions rather than relying on agents.

"He'd (Pogba) be in my team all the time. One thing fans should realise is sometimes agents get involved and say things that don't come from the player. Players should concentrate on their own careers and make their own decisions rather than rely on agents," Goal.com quoted Robson as saying.

Robson also stated, "He's a great player. He should concentrate on that. He's contracted to Manchester United and he should concentrate on playing for Manchester United."

The former England international is hoping for a better next season and wants more signing to make the club capable of competing with the best.

"With the squad and the players we've got we must do better than last season. We've bought two new players, young lads with great potential," Robson said.

"I'm really positive and confident. I would like to see one or two new signings and then we can compete with the best," he added. (ANI)

