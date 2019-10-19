Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov
Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov

Bulgaria coach resigns following defeat against England in Euro 2020 qualifiers

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:27 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): Bulgaria football coach Krasimir Balakov has resigned as head coach of the team following the 6-0 drubbing at the hands of England in the Euro 2020 qualifying tournament.
The match garnered attention for all the wrong reasons as the England player's witnessed racial slurs being hurled at them from the Bulgarian crowd at Sofia.
The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) confirmed Balakov's exit following a meeting of its executive committee on Friday.
"The performance of Bulgaria's men's national team in recent months has been described as unsatisfactory, which is why the national coach Krasimir Balakov resigned, which was accepted by the members of the executive committee," Goal.com quoted BFU as saying.
In the match between England and Bulgaria, the match referee was even seen discussing the matter with England skipper Hary Kane and an announcement was also made at the stadium on Monday during the match instructing the fans not to racially abuse England players.
"Because of racist behaviour which is interfering with the game, the referee has indicated he may have to suspend the match. Please be in no doubt that the game may be suspended and abandoned if racist behaviour continues," was announced.
Three Lions' debutant Tyrone Mings had made the fourth official aware of abuse as he went on to say: "You hear that?"
England were 2-0 up at the time, following goals from Marcus Rashford and Ross Barkley.
A large group of fans who were wearing black hoodies were pictured showing their middle fingers and performing Nazi salutes towards the pitch.
England coach Gareth Southgate made another complaint to the match officials shortly before half-time, with abuse towards his players continuing after the initial warning.

With the match stopped for a second time before the interval, large numbers of the above-mentioned section of spectators were seen leaving the stadium.
UEFA has a three-step protocol to deal with racism. In the first step, an announcement is made at the stadium to instruct the crowd if there is any racist abuse.
In the second step, the players can leave the pitch while a second message is delivered to fans, before, finally, a decision is made whether to abandon or restart the match.
Bulgaria are set to face the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 qualifier while England will face Montenegro and Kosovo in November in their final qualifying matches. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:12 IST

'An opportunity for me to leave a legacy': Azar Ali on being Pak...

London [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): After being made the Pakistan Test skipper, Azar Ali has said that it is an opportunity for him to leave a legacy in the sport and there could be no greater honour than leading your side.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed won't even find a place in team, predicts Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday said that Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was sacked from the captaincy today, would not even get a chance to play in the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:47 IST

We should not underestimate Russia, says Manpreet Singh ahead of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said that they should not underestimate Russia as both the teams are gearing up to compete in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:04 IST

Physically, we can compete with any team in the world: Rani Rampal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Indian women Hockey captain Rani Rampal said they have improved a lot over the last two-three years and physically, they can compete with any team in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of Australia tour, Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis will hold a bowlers camp at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:41 IST

Ronaldo Singh wins gold medal in Asian Track Cycling Championships

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh on Friday bagged a gold medal in the men's junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships being held at Incheon in South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:01 IST

Gulam Bodi sentences to five years in prison for corruption

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Gulam Bodi on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:58 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Kuldeep Yadav in third Test match...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Friday was included in the team's squad for the third Test match against South Africa, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:23 IST

Will send someone else for toss, says Faf du Plessis

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said he may send 'someone else' for the toss in the third Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Hardik Pandya shares an adorable picture with his mother

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared an adorable picture with his mother.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:50 IST

All set for tomorrow, says Kohli ahead of third Test against South Africa

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test match against South Africa, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his confidence saying that they are 'all set for tomorrow'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:34 IST

India announces 18-member women's squad for FIH Hockey Olympic...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Friday named the 18-member women's squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The Indian team remained unchanged from their Tour of England. Rani will lead the team in the tournament.

Read More
iocl