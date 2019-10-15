Bulgarian PM wants football association pres to resign after racial abuse of England players

Leeds [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov on Tuesday ordered the president of the country's Football Association, Borislav Mihaylov, to step down from his position after England players were subjected to racism during their Euro 2020 qualifiers in Sofia.

England players were racially abused during their match against Bulgaria. The game was temporarily stopped twice in the first half by match referee following abuse from the stands.

"A little while ago, the prime minister called me urgently. You know that in the last four years, the government has done a lot for the development of Bulgarian football," Goal.com quoted Bulgarian minister for sport Krasen Kralev's statement as saying.

"But, after the recent events, having in mind the whole state of football, after yesterday's incidents, the prime minister has ordered me from today to suspend any relations with the football union, including financial ones, until the resignation of Borislav Mihaylov," the statement added.

England registered a 6-0 win over Bulgaria in the match. (ANI)

