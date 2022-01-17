Bundesliga: Augsburg hold Frankfurt to draw, Castro denies Furth three points

Berlin [Germany], January 17 (ANI): Michael Gregoritsch cancelled out Daichi Kamada's goal to earn Augsburg a 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt as Ricardo Pepi made his first Bundesliga start on Sunday.

Frankfurt started the match at a good pace. They got their first chance when Niklas Dorsch lost the ball and Rafael Borre played it through to Kamada. The Japan international rounded Rafal Gikiewicz and slotted home his second of the campaign.

Pepi did have the ball in the net shortly after the half-hour mark but had it chalked off due to Andi Zeqiri's foul on Makoto Hasebe to play the ball in.



The Bavarians were level by the break, though, when Gregoritsch beat Diant Ramaj, deputising for Kevin Trapp, at his near post after the youngest goalkeeper to feature in the Bundesliga this season anticipated a cross.

Augsburg then had to settle for a point that takes them above VfB Stuttgart and out of the relegation play-off spot. Frankfurt remain eighth but only three points off Hoffenheim in fourth.

Elsewhere, Greuther Furth were denied a rare top-flight win after veteran Gonzalo Castro's 83rd minute leveller rescued Arminia Bielefeld in a dramatic contest.

Jamie Leweling, Havard Nielsen were the scorers for Greuther Furth while Masaya Okugawa alongside Castro scored for Bielefeld in a thrilling 2-2 draw. The Clovers Leaves haven't won away in the Bundesliga in 11 matches, dating back to a 2-0 triumph at Stuttgart on Matchday 32 of the 2012/13 campaign. (ANI)

