Bundesliga: Augsburg stun Schalke by 3-0, fourth defeat in five games for Royal Blues

Gelsenkirchen [Germany], May 24 (ANI): An all-round performance by Augsburg handed them 3-0 victory against Schalke at Veltins-Arena on Sunday.

This was Schalke's second consecutive defeat since the resumption of the Bundesliga last weekend. Playing at their home ground, Schalke had more ball possession but failed to convert it into goals.

Eduard Lowen drew the first blood through his curled free kick in the early minutes of the game. Nigerian winger Noah Sarenren Bazee scored the second goal for the side in the 76th minute while Sergio Cordova added the third in stoppage time.

From the beginning, Schalke failed to build attacks on the other half, Rabbi Matondo's move was the closest when home side came to scoring.

Royal Blues managed to put only two shots on target despite having 67 per cent possession. David Wagner's side scored only two goals in their last nine games. This is Royal Blues' fourth loss in their last five fixtures.

Bundesliga became the first European football league to return in action after the coronavirus-enforced halt. The tournament saw many significant changes including playing behind closed doors.

To maintain the social distancing norms, substitutes were sitting at 1.5m distance from each other with their masks on.

Schalke slipped down to the eighth place with 37 points while Augsburg moved to 12th spot with 30 points. Bayern Munich tops the table with 61 points, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund. (ANI)

