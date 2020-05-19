Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Werder Bremen by 4-1

Bremen [Germany], May 19 (ANI): Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday trounced Werder Bremen by 4-1 during their Bundesliga clash here at the Weserstadion.

Kai Havertz scored the opening goal of the match in the 28th minute. But after just two minutes, Werder Bremen's Theodore Gabriel Selassie scored an equaliser.

However, Bayer Leverkusen did not take much time to take a lead over their opponents as Havertz struck another brilliant goal in the 33rd minute, putting his side ahead of Werder Bremen.

In the second half, Bayer Leverkusen completely dominated Werder Bremen. Mitchell Weiser and Kerem Demirbay scored one goal each in the 61st minute and 78th minute respectively, bringing the scoreline to 4-1.

Bayer Leverkusen now has 50 points, just one point behind the fourth-placed club RB Leipzig. The club will now take on Monchengladbach on Saturday. (ANI)

