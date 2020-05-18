Bundesliga: Bayern Munich secure 2-0 win over Union Berlin

Berlin [Germany], May 18 (ANI): Bayern Munich consolidated their top position on the Bundesliga table after thrashing Union Berlin by 2-0 here on Sunday.

Bundesliga returned to action on May 16 after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the table toppers, Bayern Munich, continued impressive form on their return to the field when they faced 12th placed team Union Berlin at the An der alten Forsterei Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match, handing his side a 1-0 lead. Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute and Lewandowski did not make any mistake to put his side ahead of Union Berlin before the end of the first half.

In the second half of the game, Benjamin Pavard netted a stunning goal in the 80th minute to take the scoreline to 2-0. The match concluded on the same as Union Berlin failed to score even a single goal.

With this victory, Bayern Munich now have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, amassing 58 points. The club is followed by Borussia Dortmund (54) and Borussia Monchengladbach (52). (ANI)

