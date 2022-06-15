Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sign Ryan Gravenberch on five-year contract from Ajax

Berlin [Germany], June 14 (ANI): Bundesliga club FC Bayern Munich have signed Ryan Gravenberch from Dutch champions Ajax.

The 20-year-old Netherlands international has agreed on a contract until 2027.

Having joined the Ajax academy at the age of eight and scored on his first competitive start in the opening round of the 2018/19 Dutch Cup eight years later, Gravenberch became a major player on the senior scene at Ajax in 2020/21.

The 6'2" midfielder won a domestic double in his first full season with the pros and was an integral part of the side that topped their UEFA Champions League group ahead of Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas the following campaign.



All told, Gravenberch turned out 103 times in all competitions for his boyhood club, registering 12 goals and 13 assists. He was among Ajax's top five most fouled players and for tackles won in 2021/22 as the record Dutch champions successfully defended their Eredivise crown.

Last year he was called up to the Netherlands senior team and has since racked up 10 caps (one goal) for the Oranje, including two at last summer's European Championship. He won the U17 EURO with his country in 2018.

Oliver Kahn, FC Bayern CEO in a statement said: "Ryan Gravenberch is a young, highly interesting player who lots of Europe's top clubs would've liked to have signed. He's chosen FC Bayern because he can develop at the highest level here. Players with his qualities are important for Bayern's future path."

Gravenberch is from footballing stock. His parents played amateur football, while older brother Danzell currently plies his trade in the Dutch second tier with De Graafschap.

Ryan Gravenberch after signing for Bundesliga champions said: "When the offer came from FC Bayern, I didn't have to think about it for long. FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs around; players from all over the world want to play for this club. I'm coming to Munich to win lots of titles - and FC Bayern are used to winning lots of titles. Anything is possible with this club, including winning the Champions League. The togetherness in this team is very strong, which I like." (ANI)

