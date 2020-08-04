Bundesliga clubs discuss plans for return of fans to stadiums

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 4 (ANI): Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs on Tuesday met for an "extraordinary" German Football League (DFL) general meeting to discuss the plans for return of fans to stadiums for the next season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The background to the virtual session was the need for coordination on a partially uniform approach by all clubs in connection with a possible return of fans to stadiums - provided that this can be implemented against the background of the effects and the further course of the coronavirus pandemic in the 2020/21 season. As a basis, the club's location-specific concepts should continue to serve as the best possible protection against infection, which must be approved by the responsible health authorities on-site," DFL said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a huge tool on sports across the globe. Although several football leagues managed to resume the suspended 2019-2020 season, the remaining matches were played behind closed doors due to concerns regarding the virus.

Following the "intensive discussions", various decisions have been made in the meeting including no away fans would be allowed in stadiums until the end of 2020.

"There is no question that away trips by fans make up an important part of German football culture that must be preserved. The professional clubs will, until it is possible to re-admit stadium visitors in the corresponding period, refrain from the admission of tickets for visiting fans to matches in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 until the end of the year," the statement read.

It has also been decided that "the clubs will refrain from serving alcohol at their home games until 31 October."

"In this context, the DFL rules of procedure stipulate that serving alcoholic beverages at Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches are only possible with the express consent of the responsible local authorities. In this regard, the clubs have made a voluntary commitment not to apply for a corresponding official exemption until 31 October," the statement read.

In addition, the professional clubs have undertaken to ensure in their games that in the event of infection, the identity and contact details of "possibly affected stadium visitors" can be determined. "This is based on the consideration that the local health authorities can only interrupt existing infection chains early and effectively if they can quickly identify and contact the relevant people," the statement read. (ANI)

