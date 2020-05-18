Bundesliga: Dedryck Boyata denies kissing teammate Marko Grujic

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Hertha Berlin defender Dedryck Boyata on Sunday denied kissing Marko Grujic but issued an apology for putting hands on his teammate's face.

Bundesliga returned to action on May 16 after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. During a clash against Hoffenheim, Boyata appeared to kiss Grujic on the cheek. However, the player denied it saying that he was giving his teammate 'instructions about a set-piece'.

Boyata took to Instagram and wrote: "It wasn't a kiss, neither a celebration. I apologise for putting my hands on @grujicmarko face. I was giving him instructions about a set-piece. We must definitely be careful now that we play under this situation. We have to adapt our way to play or celebrate."

Earlier, the German Football League confirmed that the players would not be punished if they do not follow social distancing during goal celebrations.

"On the subject of goal celebrations, it was something that was merely advised in the guidelines - sanctions are therefore not necessary," Goal.com quoted German Football League spokesperson as saying.

Hertha Berlin secured a 3-0 win during the match against Hoffenheim on Saturday. (ANI)

