Bundesliga: Dortmund held by Cologne, late Paulinho double helps Leverkusen reclaim third spot

Berlin [Germany], March 21 (ANI): There was no separating two of the Bundesliga's leading lights on Sunday evening as Cologne fought back from going behind to Marius Wolf's opener for Borussia Dortmund via a Sebastian Andersson equaliser.

The crowd at RheinEnergieStadion didn't had to wait long for the opener, although the majority were hardly content when it went the way of the visitors. Dortmund's hero in their Matchday 26 win at home to Arminia Bielefeld, Wolf was on target for the third time in five games, the midfielder getting onto the end of Jude Bellingham's diagonal assist before applying a left-footed finish.

But the home side soon responded with an equaliser through Andersson's volley from close range at the far post.



With this draw, Dortmund have reduced the gap at the top to Bayern to six points instead of four. For Cologne, a shot at a European finish remains very much insight.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen looked all set for a scoreless draw in their Matchday 27 encounter until substitute Paulinho popped up with a stunning double to send the visitors back into third place in the standings.

Substitute Paulinho picked up possession before slaloming through and scoring with a moving shot that wrong-footed Pavao Pervan. There was still time for another, the Rio de Janeiro native heading home from Kerem Demirbay's superb centre. (ANI)

