Bundesliga: Scotland international Oliver Burke signs for Werder Bremen

Berlin [Germany], June 30 (ANI): Scotland international Oliver Burke is back in the Bundesliga after agreeing on terms with promoted side Werder Bremen.

The 25-year-old returns to Germany's top flight after five years away, having scored one goal in 25 league appearances for RB Leipzig in 2016/17.

Since then he has had spells at West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Alaves, Sheffield United and Millwall, but will now run out for the Green-and-Whites in 2022/23.



"It's nice to return to the Bundesliga and to join a big club like Werder Bremen," Burke told his new team's official website. "I was pleased to hear of Werder's interest and I'm now happy to be here. I want to help the team with the experience I've gained over the last few years. I will train hard so I can contribute to the team's success."

Burke started his career at Nottingham Forest, but his pace, dribbling ability and attacking mindset caught the eye of Leipzig, who signed him to a five-year deal in 2016. As many as 20 of his Bundesliga outings in 2016/17 were as a substitute, however, and Burke moved on at the end of the campaign, returning to the midlands in England with West Brom.

The right-footed winger may not have managed to settle in one place in the intervening years, but the powers-that-be at Bremen are in no doubt as to his quality.

Werder's head of scouting and professional football, Clemens Fritz, explained, "Oliver has seen a lot in his career so far and with 110 appearances in top divisions, he's certainly experienced. He's physically strong and quick, which will help our game."

Burke is one of a number of summer signings made by Bremen and head coach Ole Werner following their promotion from Bundesliga 2 last term, chief among them Amos Pieper and Niklas Stark, who are set to form a new centre-back pairing as the northern German club look to establish themselves in the top tier once again. (ANI)

