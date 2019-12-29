Calvert-Lewin can become top striker in Europe: Carlo Ancelotti

Leeds [UK], Dec 29 (ANI): Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, saying that he has the potential to be at the top in Europe.

"Calvert-Lewin is a fantastic striker in my opinion -- fantastic with the head, clever in the box, and sharp. I think he is going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities to be a top striker," Goal.com quoted Ancelotti as saying.

"But he's young and for this reason, he has to improve. He is a humble guy and he doesn't talk a lot," he added.

Following Calvert-Lewin winner against Burnley in Ancelotti's first match in charge, he notched a brace at Newcastle on Saturday to ensure the Italian's tenure began with two wins from two.

The win took Everton up to 10th in the Premier League table and extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games. (ANI)

