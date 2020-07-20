'Cannot ask more than that': Lampard hails Chelsea after FA Cup semis win

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard appreciated his side's performance in the FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester United and said that he can not ask for any more from the players and they deserve a huge amount of credit.

His remarks came as Chelsea defeated Manchester United 3-1 at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time).

"I can't ask for any more from my players than that. The work ethic and the level of performance. We were on top and when they changed their system we were even better. I am very proud of that performance," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"Where we are at it is going to happen that we have some bad displays like against Sheffield United. We have done a lot of work in the last few days and the players deserve a huge amount of credit," he added.

The Blues will conclude their Premier League campaign this week when then side visits Anfield Stadium to take on Liverpool on Wednesday and then host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The side is currently placed at the third spot in the Premier League standings and is just one point ahead of Leicester City and Manchester United.

"We have finals ahead, Two in the league and then Arsenal. We want to win things. Three games won't define the progress we have made but we are at the business end," Lampard said.

In the match between Chelsea and United, Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount, and Harry Maguire (own goal) registered goals for the Blues.

For United, Bruno Fernandes scored the lone goal of the match.

With this win, Chelsea will now face Arsenal in the finals of the FA Cup on August 1 at the Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

