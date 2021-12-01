Cannot concede easy goals from set-pieces: SC East Bengal's Darren Sidoel

Vasco (Goa) [India], December 1 (ANI): SC East Bengal midfielder Darren Sidoel rued poor defending from set-pieces as the primary reason for their 4-6 loss to Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Tuesday, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

Despite a 13th minute strike from Sidoel, SC East Bengal shipped in three goals in the last 15 minutes of the opening half to allow Odisha FC to take a comfortable lead ahead of the break. A goal-fest in the second period saw each team scoring thrice as Odisha FC walked away with full points.

"It's difficult. We started well, we scored the first goal and we were controlling the game. And I think in the three-four set-pieces in the row, we conceded three easy goals, and that can't happen in the game because basically, that is how you give the game away," said Darren Sidoel, during the post-match interview.



Odisha FC centre-back Hector Rodas, who scored a brace in the match, expressed satisfaction with the bright start to the season but is not convinced to sleep on the laurels.

"We're very happy because, in the last year, the guys did not have good results, but we are happy with the wins and growing up this way and for the three points. But then tomorrow, we have to work for the next match. So, we are happy for now," stated Rodas.

Javi Hernandez, Odisha FC's most influential player in the season so far, was taken off at the beginning of the second half. However, the Spaniard, who scored a goal in the 45th minute, was not upset with the decision.

"I think in this team, every player is important. All our guys are training very hard and we have a lot of good players and everyone deserves to play. And that's why we are very happy with the result," said Hernandez.

SC East Bengal will play their third game against Chennaiyin FC on Friday, at the same venue. On the other hand, Odisha will face Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday evening, also at the Tilak Maidan. (ANI)

