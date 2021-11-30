Cannot hide my joy at winning another Ballon d'Or: Messi

Paris [France], November 30 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Tuesday said that he is not able to hide his joy after winning the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in his career.

The 34-year-old, who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris St-Germain (PSG), has won Ballon d'Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

"Although I always put the collective forward, I cannot hide my joy at having been able to win another Ballon d'Or. I want to thank you and dedicate to all my colleagues and @afaseleccion staff for the beautiful year we have lived through. Also those I had at @fcbarcelona and those at @psg," Messi wrote on Instagram.



"And of course to my family and friends, as well as to all the people who support me, who are next to me, take care of me and make me perform every day: without all of them this would never have been possible. And thanks also to @francefootball for the Gala and the award. Big hug," he added.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG took home the Yashin Trophy for goalkeeper of the year, and Pedri Gonzalez of Barcelona won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player. Alexia Putellas of Barcelona won the women's Ballon d'Or.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony crowned mainstream footballers at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris. (ANI)

