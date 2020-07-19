Cannot wait for lifting Premier League trophy: Gini Wijnaldum

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Liverpool's midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on Sunday said that he cannot wait to lift the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool, popularly known as 'The Reds' will be lifting the Premier League trophy on Wednesday at the Anfield Stadium after the match against Chelsea.

"So proud and grateful to be part of this amazing team and club. Thanks to all Reds around the world for your incredible support. What a journey it has been so far. And in a couple of days finally lifting the @premierleague trophy again after 30 years! Can't wait for Wednesday," Wijnaldum tweeted.

Earlier this week, Liverpool had suffered a 1-2 defeat against at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

In the match against Arsenal, Liverpool had scored the first goal as Sadio Mane struck the ball into the goalpost.

However, Arsenal came from behind as Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson registered two goals for the Gunners.

This loss against Arsenal meant that Liverpool would not be able to register 100 points in the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool has already sealed the Premier League title and currently has 93 points. (ANI)

