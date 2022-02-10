Can't reach semi finals if we play like this: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 10 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic was heavily critical of his team after they fell to a 0-5 defeat at the hands of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Jorge Ortiz netted a hat-trick as the Gaurs blew away Chennaiyin FC in the first half taking a 4-0 lead. Chennaiyin FC did well to concede just one goal in the second half but the damage was already done.

"Very bad game for us. We started very badly, conceding the first three goals. It was bad defending. It was a very bad day for us. What I said stays between me and my players. We had a very bad day but we have to stay positive and try in the next game and think hard about it because the picture of the team was bad today," said Bozidar Bandovic in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"If we play like this then we can't go to the semi-finals. We need to be much better to win the games and we need to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline. Today we were totally out of the game," he added.

The head coach further said that Deepak Devrani's perofrmance is the only positive he can take out from the last clash.

"I can take the positive that Deepak Devrani had a good game. He played first game from the start and he did very well," said the head coach.

"We have to try to not let this happen. It's a bad game. In football, sometimes we lose, sometimes we win. We conceded many goals but we need to come back. We have 6-7 days we need to come back and not let this repeat again. I don't remember when my team conceded five goals," he added. (ANI)